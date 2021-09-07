CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apply to become a member of the Academic Integrity Board

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCase Western Reserve University students are invited to apply to become a member of the university’s Academic Integrity Board. The Academic Integrity Board (AIB) is a student- and faculty-run group committed to academic integrity and raising awareness of integrity issues at CWRU. The AIB’s goal is to foster a campus environment where integrity is affirmed and celebrated by all members of the academic community. The AIB participates in Academic Integrity Hearing Panels, and organizes and sponsors campus activities that educate students and faculty members about academic integrity.

