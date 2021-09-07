Apply to become a member of the Academic Integrity Board

Monday, I attended the Clover Park School Board Meeting for the controversial vote on Diversity & Equity. There were a great number of community comments, which were overwhelmingly weighted with input from current and past educators. Not surprisingly, the measure passed with a 4-1 vote. After the meeting I attempted to speak with board member Carole Jacobs and before I could even finish my question she interrupted, twice. The second time she interrupted was when I referenced a statement, in my question, made by Superintendent Banner during his remarks at the meeting. She stated my reference was not accurate and called him over to explain. Twice during my attempt to speak with her she stepped away once to sign a document and a second time to leave. As she left she stated “I thought he could answer your question better and I have not seen my husband all day.” Well Carole the question was for you as the elected leader and guess what? I had not seen my wife all day and yet I was there seeking clarification from you as an elected official. Also, if you thought Mr. Banner would be able to answer my question better then why didn’t you stick around to see what his answer was so next time someone asked a similar question you could provide the most accurate answer?

EDUCATION ・ 7 HOURS AGO