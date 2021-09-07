CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

“Until Justice Be Done: America’s First Civil Rights Movement, from the Revolution to Reconstruction,” featuring historian Kate Masur

case.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Case Western Reserve University community members are invited to attend the lecture “Until Justice Be Done: America’s First Civil Rights Movement, from the Revolution to Reconstruction” featuring Kate Masur, author and professor of history at Northwestern University. This lecture, drawn from Masur’s new book, will discuss the broad-based northern...

thedaily.case.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WABE

New Graphic Memoir, ‘Run’ Continues The Story Of John Lewis In The Civil Rights Movement

It’s a thorny task identifying modern American heroes, but few would deny Congressman John Lewis the honor. His courage helped lead the civil rights movement to its greatest successes, while he shared in the struggles of its toughest battles. He died of pancreatic cancer last year, but not before sharing his last story in “Run,” a graphic book co-written with his longtime aide Andrew Aydin and illustrated by Nate Powell. “Run,” a sequel to Aydin and Lewis’s previous trilogy work, “March,” follows Lewis’s period of activist work following the achievement of the Voting Rights Act, his later exit from the SNCC organization (Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee), and his relationships with fellow movement leaders. Aydin joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to talk about his deep friendship with the congressman, his profound influence, and the extraordinary moments to which he bore witness.
CONGRESS & COURTS
popular-archaeology.com

New evidence supports idea that America’s first civilization was made up of ‘sophisticated’ engineers

WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY IN ST. LOUIS—The Native Americans who occupied the area known as Poverty Point in northern Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago long have been believed to be simple hunters and gatherers. But new Washington University in St. Louis archaeological findings paint a drastically different picture of America’s first civilization.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: How 9/11 Launched a Muslim Civil Rights Movement

Nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, changing the world forever. In the wake of the tragedy, wars raged, national security efforts expanded and Muslims in the United States faced mass scrutiny and profiling. Chronicle reporter Deepa Fernandes tells the story of two Bay...
BURLINGAME, CA
IGN

Fortnite’s Civil Rights Movement Inclusion Was Well-Intentioned But Messy

Fortnite is one of the most popular online games ever for young gamers. This sentiment isn’t just because of its enormous player count – Fortnite’s fluctuating daily average tends to land somewhere between 6 and 12 million players – but also because it is deeply accessible. Fortnite’s cost of entry is a new-ish phone and a decent WiFi connection.
VIDEO GAMES
thefulcrum.us

Video: Repairing America's Broken Democracy Featuring Danielle Brian with POGO

Danielle Brian is executive director of the Project On Government Oversight (POGO). POGO is a nonpartisan, independent organization that investigates and exposes waste, corruption, and abuse of power. POGO champions reforms to achieve a more effective, ethical, and accountable federal government that safeguards constitutional principles. The interview is part of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Historian#Northwestern University#The Department Of History#Baker Nord Center#Department Of Sociology
pioneerinstitute.org

NYT Best Seller Dr. Kate Clifford Larson on Fannie Lou Hamer & the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement

This week on “The Learning Curve,” co-hosts Cara Candal and Gerard Robinson talk with Dr. Kate Clifford Larson, a New York Times best-selling biographer of Harriet Tubman and Fannie Lou Hamer. Kate shares why she has written about these historical African-American figures, and how she thinks parents, teachers, and schools can draw on their lives to talk about race. She describes the deeply segregated Jim Crow landscape of Fannie Lou Hamer’s native Mississippi Delta, the challenges she faced, and the influence of Freedom Songs and spirituals like “This Little Light of Mine,” often performed at her rallies, on her tireless advocacy. They discuss Hamer’s courageous voter mobilization efforts during Freedom Summer and at the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, both during the summer of 1964, and why it’s so important for Americans to know about this unsung heroine of the Civil Rights era. They also explore Hamer’s reception by President Lyndon Johnson and the often male-centric Civil Rights Movement.
SOCIETY
GPB

Children Of Civil Rights Activist Seek Justice Decades Later

The children of civil rights activist Marion T. King are asking the city of Camilla to seek justice for their mother and others who experienced state violence in the city years ago. Representatives from the Albany NAACP chapter joined Dr. Edward Dubois King, Dr. Johnathan King, and Abena King at...
CAMILLA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
Axios

America's civil war of 2021

J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Ohio — urged "mass civil disobedience" to Biden's plan to use federal authority to mandate vaccination for roughly two-third of America workers. "I have a simple message for America's business community," Vance wrote....
NFL
The Independent

‘The call to action was from the Don himself’: Capitol rioters blame Trump for mob

Two Pennsylvania men indicted for allegedly joining in the 6 January mob at the US Capitol said they came to Washington ready for violence because they believed they were following Donald Trump’s orders, likening him to a mafia boss.“The call to action was put out to be in DC on January 6th from the Don himself,” one of the men said in December, according to court documents.Mashal Neefe and Charles Bradforth Smith, both 25, were indicted on a host of federal charges on Tuesday, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; attacking officers using a dangerous weapon; and carrying...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy