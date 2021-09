No funding has been found for the project yet, according to the Northwest Trail Alliance, but work is ongoing. A 15-mile, shared use trail system is being developed near Cascade Locks in the Columbia River Gorge to provide more opportunities for hiking, mountain biking, and equestrian riding. The trail is being planned through a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service, Port of Cascade Locks and the Northwest Trail Alliance. The trailhead will be on Wyeth Road, which runs parallel to Interstate 84 between Cascade Locks and the unincorporated community of Wyeth to the east. The project is still awaiting funding. The Northwest Trail Alliance has applied for a Recreational Trails Program grant through the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. If completed, the trail will connect several over trail systems in the area. {loadposition sub-article-01}

CASCADE LOCKS, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO