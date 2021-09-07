Sound and Lighthouse: Creating Unique Audio For A Seafaring Festival

Huntington, NY (September 7, 2021)—Boats and music have always gone together, and what’s better than listening to tunes when you’re out on the water? Well, what if those tunes were played live? That’s what happened September 4 at the Huntington Lighthouse Music Festival, where seven bands rocked on the roof of a historic lighthouse an hour outside of New York City. Despite the weird location, they weren’t alone—an estimated 1,650 vessels surrounded the 40×40-foot island to hear reggae, rock and boatloads of Buffett.