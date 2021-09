Snoqualmie (Wash.). Mount Si 2023 offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta pulled in his first Pac-12 offer this week. Stanford offered Ozaeta on Sunday and it was a big one for him. "That offer means a lot to me," said Ozaeta. "It has always been one of my top schools because of their strong education and they are a great football team. It was coach (Terry) Heffernan who offered. It is huge for me. This is something I’ve dreamed about my whole life, so it is amazing to have it finally happen."

