Chicago shooting kills boy, 4, visiting father in Woodlawn, devastating parents

Chicago's mayor and police superintendent are promising to go after the shooters blamed for another violent weekend in Chicago.

At least 63 people were shot and six were killed over Labor Day weekend in the city.

Many of those hurt were children.

The mother of 4-year-old Mychal Moultry shared new photos of her son with ABC 7 Chicago, showing a beautiful little boy with a big smile.

"They put two bullets in his head," Angela Gregg said, unable to hold in her grief. "They are animals. They are demons. They are disgraceful."

Moultry was getting his hair braided with his father late Friday whenin Woodlawn.

"They are really out here killing kids. My child. He was my only son," Gregg said.

Moultry died Sunday afternoon from two bullet wounds to his head.

Both mother and father were back at the shooting scene; the first floor windows of the home are shattered near the spot where the child was sitting.

"He was four years old. They came up this block with rifles and shot into a house and killed," said Gregg. "He was the only person who died that day."

His mother said they were in Chicago from Alabama, visiting the boy's dad for the Labor Day holiday.

Gregg called her son MJ, and through tears she recalled the last time she talked to her baby. She then stepped out to grab him a snack on Friday night. That's when she got the call.

"When the shots happened, the beautician was able to call me and then told me to come inside right now, because MJ had been hurt," she said.

Moultry's parents never left his side, and didn't give up hope until they had to.

"I had so much faith my baby was going to make it," Gregg said. "He was still breathing when he left here. He took two bullets in his brain and he was still breathing."

Moultry and his mother had been in Chicago for less than 24 hours when he was gunned down. Now, denied her son, she wants justice.

"He had manners, and he had respect. He was kind, kind to people and other kids," she said. "Have a heart. You know you did this. Please, just have a heart and have a conscience."

In all, more than half a dozen children were caught in the crosshairs of what police believe is criminals shooting at other criminals this weekend.

"Stay away from children if you want to live that life," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a news conference Monday. "You're harming these communities. You're harming these families, and we will be relentless in pursuing you."

At least eight children were injured in separate shootings across Chicago from Friday to Sunday.