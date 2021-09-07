CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denis Villeneuve praises Zendaya for 'believable' Dune audition

Cover picture for the articleDenis Villeneuve felt like he met Chani for the first time when Zendaya auditioned for 'Dune'. The 53-year-old director - who is at the helm for the adaptation of Frank Hertbert's iconic space novel - revealed the impact the 25-year-old actress had and how he instantly saw her character come to life.

