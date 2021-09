I like driving. I don’t drive as much as I would like to because my job keeps me really busy and it’s a short distance from home. I drive in my spare time because I like to see the lovely part of the country where we live. I suspect if I had a long commute for work, I wouldn’t be so fond of driving. An old friend from the office used to travel nearly every day from Burley to Twin Falls. It ground her down. Eventually she found work a five minute drive from her house.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO