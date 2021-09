1. IOWA, ALABAMA AND TEXAS: I think the two best wins of week one were what Iowa did to Indiana and what Alabama did to Miami. The Crimson Tide were the most impressive, but what the Hawkeyes were able to do versus the Hoosiers struck me. Nobody wants to admit Texas did well, but I thought they did and Hudson Card is going to be better than Sam Ehlinger. Let's be honest - a lot of folks had Louisiana winning and the Longhorns were able to separate from them. They probably won't get enough credit, when typically, they receive too much.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO