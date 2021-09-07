CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of the Key Engineers Behind God of War's Leviathan Axe Has Died

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Mawle, a former gameplay engineer at Sony Santa Monica described as one of the "fathers" of God of War's much-loved Leviathan Axe, sadly died on September 2. Mawle worked at Sony Santa Monica as a programmer during the studio's work on the 2018 PS4 exclusive, God of War. His work on the game's signature Leviathan Axe, as well as a number of other gameplay features, will be remembered by fans and co-workers for years to come. Sony Santa Monica creative director Cory Barlog described Mawle as "an amazingly funny, smart and warm human being. He was one of the fathers of the Leviathan feel. Without his curiosity and intellect those moments of pure joy recalling the axe would never have existed. "

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#God Of War#Sony Santa Monica#Rpg Systems#Mdsveritas#Dimentoxp#Ign
