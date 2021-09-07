CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exynos 2200 might end up powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

By Abhijeet M.
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galaxy Tab S8 is going to be the next flagship tablet series from Samsung, and the entire spec sheet for the three models — the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra — leaked a few months ago thanks to a survey held by none other than Samsung itself. The Ultra model is the one to look out for, as you would expect, with features like a massive 14.6-inch display and a gargantuan 11,500 mAh battery said to be on-board.

