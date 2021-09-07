Exynos 2200 might end up powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
The Galaxy Tab S8 is going to be the next flagship tablet series from Samsung, and the entire spec sheet for the three models — the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra — leaked a few months ago thanks to a survey held by none other than Samsung itself. The Ultra model is the one to look out for, as you would expect, with features like a massive 14.6-inch display and a gargantuan 11,500 mAh battery said to be on-board.www.sammobile.com
