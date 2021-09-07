CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: One Bad Apple spoils the whole bunch

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt NPJ, we believe that everyone is entitled to their own opinion and that, as long as those opinions do not violate our rules of civility, anyone may make their opinions known in the comment section of an article. NPJ does not require its readers to use their proper names when posting comments. In recent weeks, however, NPJ has been experiencing issues with one person creating numerous (15 to be exact) screen names to post in the comments section. This individual has been creating screen names that are used by other individuals that post in the comments section, which has created issues that NPJ must address. Until NPJ can resolve this matter, the comment function has been disabled.

