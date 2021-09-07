Thai restaurant supports Ayutthaya community traditions
Thai architect Boonserm Premthada has a knack for highlighting the poetry of lesser known places by creating beautiful designs that add value to the everyday of communities that really need it. His latest project, The Artisans Ayutthaya: The Women Restaurant, a short ride north of Bangkok, is a testament to his inspirational approach. Together with his firm, Bangkok Project Studio, the team behind visionary works such as Elephant World (a worthy 2021 Wallpaper* Design Awards winner), Premthada composed a Thai restaurant building that promotes sustainable architecture, community values, age-old local traditions and good food, all rolled into one – within five wood-framed triangular buildings made of glass blocks.www.wallpaper.com
