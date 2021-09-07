Thai restaurant supports Ayutthaya community traditions

Meet Ehsay Lar, owner of Asian Taste Thai Restaurant. Tell us a little about your business. – I saw how hard it was to find a good Thai restaurant in the area. People would tell me over and over again that they wished they could find a good place to get great Thai food in Lincoln, so I started Asian Taste in February 2020 to solve that problem! We serve crunchy appetizers, beautiful sushi rolls, tasty noodle plates, curry, and a wide variety of Thai dishes. I have been working in several restaurants since I moved to the U.S. in 2008, then I took it to the next level by opening my own! As of this year, Asian Taste Thai Restaurant (www.asiantastethairestaurant.com) is rated as a Top 3 Thai Restaurant in Lincoln. We are located at 501 West A St., STE 102 for dine-in. We also receive a lot of online and call-in orders for pickup.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO