Akito Aihara's New Normal Manga Gets English Release on BookWalker

One Piece is getting a special new chapter from the creator behind Nisekoi: False Love! As part of its special celebration of its 20th Anniversary and running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for much longer, Eiichiro Oda's original manga series has been getting some fun new makeovers and crossovers from several Shueisha creators to provide a whole new spin on the famous manga. This has included new takes on classic chapters of the series, and a new one is coming our way with the next issue of the magazine from an unexpected creator.

COMICS ・ 24 DAYS AGO