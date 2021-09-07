CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akito Aihara's New Normal Manga Gets English Release on BookWalker

By Sep 7, 00:47
Anime News Network
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManga tells story of future where wearing masks becomes commonplace. In the manga's story, masks have become commonplace in the future, and just showing your mouth to someone of the opposite sex has a special significance. The story follows a boy and girl; the girl, Natsuki, is secretly fascinated with the pre-pandemic world. When her classmate Hata spots her without her mask, they begin a clandestine relationship where they show each other their faces underneath the masks when they are out of view from others.

www.animenewsnetwork.com

