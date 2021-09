More than 70 people have been arrested since July in connection with the city’s Weed and Seed program in Chinatown. At a Wednesday press conference on the program’s progress, Interim Police Chief Rade Vanic said that 74 individuals have been arrested as part of the effort to reduce crime in Chinatown. The majority of the charges have been drug-related, although others have been arrested for criminal trespassing and destruction of property.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 7 DAYS AGO