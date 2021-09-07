Song Joong Ki Shock: Song Hye Kyo's Ex Reaches New Milestone, Vincenzo Star Wins Big Alongside BTS, Brave Girls, Yoo Jae Suk, Jang Do Yeon
Song Joong Ki is, undeniably, one of the most sought-after actors today. Apart from having one of the most good-looking faces in the entertainment industry, he is also known for his successful television and movie projects, including Vincenzo, Arthdal Chronicles, and Descendants of the Sun among many others.
