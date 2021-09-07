CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Song Joong Ki Shock: Song Hye Kyo's Ex Reaches New Milestone, Vincenzo Star Wins Big Alongside BTS, Brave Girls, Yoo Jae Suk, Jang Do Yeon

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Song Joong Ki is, undeniably, one of the most sought-after actors today. Apart from having one of the most good-looking faces in the entertainment industry, he is also known for his successful television and movie projects, including Vincenzo, Arthdal Chronicles, and Descendants of the Sun among many others.

Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Kook, & Kim Min Kyung top TV variety stars' brand value rankings for this month

Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Kook, and Kim Min Kyung are the top TV variety stars in terms of brand value from the past month!. Brand value rankings evaluate big data based on consumer activity, participation, communication capability, social activity, etc. Each month, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzes big data of various brand categories to determine which names and figures excelled in brand value.
Song Joong Ki Net Worth 2021: Is Song Hye Kyo's Ex Richer Than Lee Min Ho, Hyun Bin, Song Kang, Lee Seung Gi And Gong Yoo?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Song Joong Ki is considered one of the most popular and most influential South Korean artists today. Not only is he known for being the former husband of Song Hye Kyo because he also became a household name for his exemplary portrayal in numerous television and movie projects through the years.
K-variety Program Discusses the Highest Net Worth Korean Celebrities with Jeon Ji Hyun, Kim Soo Hyun, and Yoo Jae Suk Ranked Top Three

Well this is a way for fraudsters to know who to target, lol. K-ent program Entertainment Company Live this weekend had a segment discussing the highest net worth individuals in the industry. This comes from a combination of salary for drama/movie/hosting and of course CF endorsements. The top of the chart is none other than Jeon Ji Hyun who commands top salary and also rakes in over a dozen brand deals. Second place is Kim Soo Hyun flor the same reason on the men’s side, so Cheon Song Yi and Do Min Joon are still top together lol. Third spot is variety veteran and beloved host Yoo Jae Suk who hosts countless shows and also featured prominently in ads all over Korea. After that it’s Song Joong Ki in 4th, then Lee Seung Gi at the 5th spot, 6th goes to MC Shin Dong Yup, then followed by Song Hye Kyo in 7th. Honestly, each one is definitely super blanketed all over CFs domestically so it’s hard to deny that earning power, plus each gets tons of media coverage so clearly the top earners just have that ability to get to the top and stay up there in popularity and earning power.
Yoo Jae Suk and Jang Do Yeon win Best Variety Personality at the 'Brand of the Year' for two consecutive years

Yoo Jae Suk and Jang Do Yeon took home the award for the Best Variety Personality at the 'Brand of the Year' again this year. Previously in August, the Korea Consumer Forum (KCF) announced the winners of the 'Brand of the Year 2021' awards, an award ceremony that surveys consumer preferences in a wide range of commercial brand categories.
Song Joong Ki Shock: Song Hye Kyo's Ex To Host 26th Busan International Film Festival? Vincenzo Star Reportedly Resumes Filming Bogota

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Song Joong Ki has been known for his remarkable characters in some of the most successful K-dramas such as Vincenzo, Descendants of the Sun, and Arthdal Chronicles. Because of his undeniable popularity and massive influence, it comes as no surprise that the former husband of Song Hye Kyo is also being tapped to become a brand ambassador and, sometimes, a host.
Jeon So Min says Lovelyz' Lee Mi Joo resembles Yoo Jae Suk?

Jeon So Min says Lovelyz' Lee Mi Joo resembles Yoo Jae Suk. On the September 10th episode of 'Sixth Sense 2', the cast members were discussing their MBTI types when Yoo Jae Suk revealed he and Lee Mi Joo shared the same type, ISFP. Jeon So Min then expressed, "Yoo Jae Suk oppa kind of looks like Lee Mi Joo," which he denied. The Lovelyz member also said,
Yoo Jae Suk says Lee Sang Yup is Jessi's boyfriend?

Yoo Jae Suk says Lee Sang Yup is Jessi's boyfriend. On the September 3rd episode of 'Sixth Sense', the cast members joked about how Lee Sang Yup and Jessi's outfits were a good contrast, and the rapper expressed, "I don't dress like this during dates. I open up one more button." When Lee Sang Yup put up a wall, Jessi responded,
Song Joong Ki Revelation: Vincenzo Star Joined By Park Ji Hyun In The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Song Joong Ki is one of the most-sought after K-drama stars today. As a matter of fact, the former husband of Song Hye Kyo is scheduled to appear in the upcoming movie called Bogota and an imminent new K-drama series titled The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family.
Song Joong Ki in talks to host opening ceremony of 'Busan International Film Festival'

Song Joong Ki is in talks to host the opening ceremony of the 'Busan International Film Festival'. According to the actor's label HiSTORY D&C on September 8, Song Joong Ki is in talks to host the '26th Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony on October 6 KST. He starred in the Netflix movie 'Space Sweepers' and the drama 'Vincenzo' this past year.
BTS Jimin Shock: K-pop Idol Becomes First Korean Artist To Top iTunes Charts With His Solo Songs

Knews Writer A writer and digital content creator who is fascinated about Asian culture. BTS Jimin is once again making history as he has been recently hailed the first and the only Korean artist not just to enter the highly-coveted iTunes chart, but also top the charts in Venezuela and Turkmenistan with all of his solo songs included, along with his first-ever self-produced title, “Friends.” You read that right.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 7 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Du Sik Threatened By Sung Hyun? Hye Jin Reunites With An Old Friend

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Things are likely to take a major turn in the upcoming Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 7 as Sung Hyun (Lee Sang Yi) enters the scene. Episode 6 ended with Sung Hyun helping Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho), who was about to fall after he lost balance. The most recent episode, in other words, served as the reunion of Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) and Sung Hyun.
Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Song Hwa And Ik Jun, Jeong Won And Gyeo Ul To Be Engaged? Seok Hyeong To Leave For U.S.

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 12 is coming soon, which means that the current installment will is also set to end. Episode 11 gave viewers some of the most shocking scenes and revelations this season and there are likely more to expect in the finale episode.
Han So Hee Shock: Song Kang's Nevertheless Co-Star Looks Dangerous Yet Powerful In New Teaser Photos For My Name

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Nevertheless just came to a close in August but avid followers of Han So Hee could no longer wait for her return to the small screens. Luckily, Netflix released the first batch of teaser photos for the upcoming new K-drama series of Song Kang’s former leading lady.
Will Song Kang, Jung Ga Ram And Kim So Hyun Reunite For Love Alarm Season 3? Here's What We Know So Far

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Love Alarm is undeniably one of the most followed K-dramas in history, which is why fans were not surprised when Netflix renewed it for another season. Even the second installment generated a high viewership rating and viewers could not stop asking for Love Alarm Season 3.
2021 The Fact Music Awards Adds Trot Singer Lim Young Woong To Its Lineup

On September 15, 2021 The Fact Music Awards (2021 TMA) announced a new addition to its lineup. According to the organizing committee, Lim Young Woong will be attending the awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on October 2. Lim Young Woong is a trot singer who made his...
Are Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae Joon Still Together? Actress Shares Thoughts On Her Action Scenes In ‘Sisyphus’

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon have been keeping the details of their relationship under wraps despite their popularity. The couple has been staying away from the limelight for quite some time now, prompting fans to make speculations and rumors about it.
