CONCERNED CITIZENS AGAINST LOCATING THE GLENDALE SUBDIVISION ON ST. MAURICE LANE

On Monday, September 13, 2021at 5:00 pm the Mayor and City Council Members will hear the appeal of Developer, David Strange of Rowanoak Development, LLC of Jackson, MS. Mr. Strange wants to construct the Glendale Subdivision and Community Center on St. Maurice Lane. The proposed subdivision shows 36 lots each 60 feet wide. Other LOCAL LANDOWNERS and DEVELOPERS have in the past presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission various housing developments on St. Maurice Lane. ALL Previous applicants were denied for the same reasons the Glendale Subdivision was UNANIMOUSLY denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission at the meeting on August 10, 2021.