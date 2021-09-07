CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Hong Kong activists slam government for foreign agent label

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blvrF_0boaX5U100
1 of 7

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong government is arbitrarily labeling pro-democracy organizations as foreign agents, making them subject to prosecution under a tough national security law, a leader of the group that has organized the city’s annual Tiananmen candlelight vigils said Tuesday.

Chow Hang-tung, vice chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, made the comment shortly before the group submitted a letter to police rejecting their request for details of the alliance’s operations and finances.

“It’s a senseless, arbitrary labeling by the government right now,” Chow said. “That’s just wrong.”

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said earlier Tuesday that law enforcement agents may request information from suspected foreign agents or foreign political organizations in accordance with the law.

“If someone openly says that they will flout the law, they can’t call themselves a civic society group,” Lam said.

The alliance, known for organizing annual vigils marking the bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, is currently being investigated by police for allegedly working for foreign interests. Authorities have banned the vigils for the past two years, saying they violate coronavirus restrictions.

It said in a statement that the police do not have a right to request information from the group because it is not a “foreign agent” and that authorities did not provide sufficient justification in their request.

“This association believes that the issuance of the letter has no legal basis, so we will not provide any information requested in the letter,” the committee said.

The group first announced its decision to reject the police request on Sunday. Police warned the alliance that failure to comply could result in a fine of 100,000 Hong Kong dollars ($12,900) and up to six months in jail.

Security minister Chris Tang said Tuesday that “swift and efficient” action will be taken against those who do not cooperate with police requests to furnish information according to the law.

Hong Kong authorities have cracked down on dissent over the past year, after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in response to months of anti-government protests in 2019.

Dozens of pro-democracy activists have been arrested and the city has amended electoral laws to increase the number of seats for pro-Beijing legislators while reducing those that are directly elected.

Critics say the national security law, which has been used to arrest over 100 people, rolls back freedoms promised to the former British colony when it was handed over to mainland China in 1997. Hong Kong was promised freedoms not found on the mainland for 50 years, such as freedom of speech and assembly.

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

China warns US against adding 'Taiwan' to name of Taipei's

Beijing [China], September 15 (ANI): China has warned the United States against recognising a change of the name of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington to the Taiwan Representative Office, urging America to abide by the one-China principle. This comes amid reports that America is "seriously considering"...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
Person
Chris Tang
albuquerqueexpress.com

China exploited 9/11 tragedy to repress Uyghurs in Xinjiang

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): China's ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) exploited the international revulsion towards terrorism sparked by the 9/11 attacks to reframe state repression of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Politico reported. Following the attacks in the US in 2001, then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin sent a telegram to then-US...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Hong Kong democracy activists jailed for illegal assembly in 2019 protests

Seven Hong Kong democracy activists were sentenced to up to 16 months in jail for their role in an unauthorised assembly at the height of anti-government protests in 2019. They had pleaded guilty to charges, including organising and inciting others to take part in the illegal assembly on 20 October 2019, when tens of thousands took to the streets and police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse them.
PROTESTS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Group behind Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil denies foreign ties

HONG KONG — (AP) — The group behind the annual Tiananmen Square memorial vigil in Hong Kong said Sunday it will not cooperate with police conducting a national security investigation into the group's activities, calling it an abuse of power. Police notified the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong Police#Foreign Agent#Ap#The Hong Kong Alliance#British
whbl.com

Hong Kong singer and activist Denise Ho says concerts cancelled

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong singer and activist Denise Ho said on Wednesday an arts organisation has cancelled her concerts due to be held this month, further stoking worries over artistic freedoms in the former British colony. In a statement on Twitter, Ho’s company Goomusic Ltd said the decision...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Hong Kong activists plead guilty over unauthorized vigil

HONG KONG (AP) — A dozen Hong Kong pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in an unauthorized candlelight vigil to mark Beijing’s bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square. The 12 were charged with participating in the unauthorized assembly in Victoria Park on June 4 last year, when thousands of Hong...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Rebel Yell

Four more democracy activists arrested in Hong Kong |

Hong Kong (AP) – During the law enforcement campaign against democratic opposition in Hong Kong, four prominent activists have been arrested again. The arrests were based on the controversial new security law. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Democratic Patriotic Movements in China announced that the state security police have recruited Vice President and Lawyer Chow Hang-tung and board members Leung Kam-wai, Tang Ngok-kwan and Chan Dor-wai.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hong Kong braces for Election Committee elections for a better future

-- Observers believe the Election Committee will have broad representation and balanced public participation which can better reflect the voice of the majority of Hong Kong residents and respond to their demands. -- Improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has plugged the institutional loophole...
ELECTIONS
UPI News

Chinese Ambassador Zheng Zeguang banned from British Parliament

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- While sanctions by the Chinese government remain on five ministers of the British Parliament and two members of the Lords, Ambassador Zheng Zeguang felt the sting of rising tensions between London and Beijing. Zeguang was told Tuesday that he can't come to Parliament to attend a...
POLITICS
NBC News

Hong Kong activists imprisoned for months over Tiananmen vigil

HONG KONG — Nine Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were sentenced to between six and 10 months in prison on Wednesday for taking part in an unauthorized assembly at last year's vigil for the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on protesters. The former British colony, which returned to Chinese...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Nine Hong Kong activists given jail terms for joining Tiananmen vigil

Nine veteran democracy activists in Hong Kong were sentenced to between six and 10 months in jail on Wednesday for joining a Tiananmen vigil banned by police last year. Three others were handed suspended sentences on the same charges of joining an unlawful assembly or inciting others to join. The sentencing came one week after leaders of the group behind the annual vigil were separately accused of inciting subversion following a police raid at a museum in the city dedicated to Beijing's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989. The Hong Kong Alliance had organised three decades of vigils commemorating the victims of the operation.
ADVOCACY
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

571K+
Followers
313K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy