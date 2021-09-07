CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

5 things to know for September 7: Capitol riot, coronavirus, 9/11, Ida, Guinea

By CNN
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA toddler has been found three days after he went missing in the Australian wilderness, authorities confirmed. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Capitol riot. Law enforcement needs to take the upcoming right-wing rally in support of jailed January...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Pro-Insurrectionist Republicans Are Skipping Washington Rally for Rioters

On Saturday, Republican lawmakers will once again have to confront the role they played in the Capitol riot, as pro-Trump protesters are descending on Washington, D.C., in support of those being prosecuted for alleged January 6 crimes. Many Republicans would rather forget the insurrection, having voted against a bipartisan panel to investigate it, while some have tried whitewashing the events of that day, even suggesting the deadly attack was like a “normal tourist visit.” But a number of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress have grabbed the microphone in recent months to defend the Capitol rioters as “political prisoners” and accuse the Justice Department of unfairly prosecuting them. And while the “Justice for J6” rally, which is being organized by a former Trump campaign aide, has adopted this “political prisoners” line of argument, the Republican lawmakers who ramped up that rhetoric seem unwilling to join the crowd.
PROTESTS
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Independent

‘The call to action was from the Don himself’: Capitol rioters blame Trump for mob

Two Pennsylvania men indicted for allegedly joining in the 6 January mob at the US Capitol said they came to Washington ready for violence because they believed they were following Donald Trump’s orders, likening him to a mafia boss.“The call to action was put out to be in DC on January 6th from the Don himself,” one of the men said in December, according to court documents.Mashal Neefe and Charles Bradforth Smith, both 25, were indicted on a host of federal charges on Tuesday, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; attacking officers using a dangerous weapon; and carrying...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Nungesser
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Maria Kolesnikova
Person
Maxim Znak
Click2Houston.com

5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, September 3

1. President Biden says Supreme Court abortion ruling ‘insults’ rule of law, says government will seek ways to protect access to procedure. President Joe Biden has said the Supreme Court abortion ruling “insults” the rule of law, says government will seek ways to protect access to procedure. A deeply divided...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC Action News

'Accidents of history' likely saved Capitol on 9/11

WASHINGTON, DC — Author James Reston, Jr. has spent the past decade researching and writing a new historical fiction novel based on the September 11th attacks and recently spoke with ABC Action News I-Team investigator Adam Walser about the surprising turn of events he uncovered that likely saved one of our nation’s best-known symbols.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#September 11 Attacks#Guantanamo Bay#Politics#Protest Riot#Australian#Capitol Riot Law#Capitol Hill#Fbi#Cnn#Homeland Security#House#Johns Hopkins University#Ministry Of Health#West African#Guinean Army#Breakfast Browse Divers
arcamax.com

Lawmakers, staff urged to avoid Capitol during Saturday protest

A demonstration this Saturday in support of people arrested in the Jan. 6 insurrection has prompted security officials to warn members of Congress and their staffs to stay away from the U.S. Capitol on that day. A memo circulated Tuesday by the new House sergeant-at-arms, William Walker, also pointed out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc17news.com

Military leaders discuss coronavirus and other shared issues

Senior military representatives from dozens of countries have gathered in Rhode Island to talk about ways to address shared challenges. Those challenges include combatting the coronavirus and ensuring service members are healthy. Adm. Michael Gilday, the U.S. chief of naval operations, is hosting the 24th International Seapower Symposium at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport. It opened Wednesday and concludes Friday. Gilday says some of the navy leaders in attendance had already shared what they learned with one another as they worked to deploy ships during a pandemic, but the symposium provides a forum for a more formal discussion.
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Biden and UK to help Australia acquire nuclear submarines in new pushback on China

President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a new effort to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, a major step toward countering China as he works to build international backing for his approach to Beijing. The announcement came as part of a new trilateral partnership among the United States, Australia and the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Trump says terrorists 'absolutely' airlifted from Afghanistan in US evacuation

EXCLUSIVE – Former President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, suggested that terrorists "absolutely" were airlifted from Afghanistan as part of the U.S. evacuation effort from Kabul last month, questioning the Biden administration's vetting process. The former president, during the interview, called the Biden administration’s effort...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy