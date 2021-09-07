CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Mubadala Petroleum, Eni team up on energy transition

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLEoy_0boaWzD300
Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) has teamed up with Mubadala Petroleum to look at joint investments in the energy transition field as part of plans to cut carbon footprints.

In statements on Tuesday, the two groups said they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in areas like hydrogen and carbon capture in the Middle East, North Africa, South East Asia, Europe and other regions of mutual interest.

Mubadala Petroleum, owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company, said the agreement was part of its "proactive approach to Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) considerations and its energy transition goals".

"This includes pursuing a gas-weighted portfolio as a key bridge to renewables," Mubadala Petroleum CEO Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed said.

The MoU comes amid a surge in interest in ESG initiatives and deals in the hydrocarbon-rich Gulf amid growing awareness among global investors about ESG risks.

"We will work with a strategic partner like Mubadala Petroleum to find ways of reaching common decarbonization targets worldwide," Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said.

Eni has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050 as it seeks to keep pace in an industry under mounting investor pressure to curb emissions.

It has built extensive interests in the United Arab Emirates and has said it is keen to work in the region on developing clean energy businesses.

Mubadala Petroleum, which has a portfolio that is nearly two-thirds natural gas, has cut emissions by 25% over the last three years.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Transitional Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Transitional Energy (TE) deploys modular geothermal power units in oil and gas basins across the United States to generate clean electricity, reduce operating expenses, and provide consistent power. Where excess electricity is produced, long term PPAs can be signed with local utilities or sold behind the meter to onsite power users.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Batteries are a key part of the energy transition. Here’s why

Demand for battery storage has seen exponential growth in recent years. But the battery technical revolution is just beginning, explains Simon Engelke, founder and chair of Battery Associates. Investment has poured into the battery industry to develop sustainable storage solutions that support the energy transition. As the world increasingly swaps...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mymotherlode.com

EU climate chief: energy prices hike should boost transition

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s climate czar said Tuesday the 27-nation bloc should ensure that the most vulnerable people won’t pay the heaviest price of the green transition, and pledged measures guaranteeing equal burden-sharing across society, amid a global surge of energy prices. “The one thing we cannot afford...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

ADNOC to raise $750MM from drilling unit IPO

(Bloomberg) –Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is seeking to raise about $750 million from its drilling unit’s IPO, in what would rank among one of the largest share sales in the United Arab Emirates. ADNOC Drilling set the price for its listing at 2.30 dirhams per share, implying an equity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eni#Energy Transition#Esg
rigzone.com

ACWA Plans $1.2B Offer in Biggest Saudi IPO Since Aramco

(Bloomberg) -- ACWA Power International, one of Saudi Arabia’s main vehicles for building renewable energy projects, is set to raise up to 4.55 billion riyals ($1.2 billion) in what would be the biggest offering in Riyadh since Saudi Aramco’s listing. The Riyadh-based utility, half-owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Neutrino Energy: The goals and methods of energy transition have their own problems

The firm conviction of developed countries in the need to build an economy without a carbon footprint nevertheless prompts a number of topics that lobbyists are trying not to mention. The whole range of energy transition measures is aimed specifically at combating carbon dioxide, which, by the way, is a necessary component for forest growth. Could a situation arise when the struggle to limit CO2 emissions will lead to negative consequences for forests, further upsetting the ecological balance on the planet?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Petroleum Solvent Market - Remain Positive On Improving Demand Outlook: Sinopec,PetroChina,Gguangjv Energy,British Petroleum

Global Petroleum Solvent Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Petroleum Solvent market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Petroleum Solvent market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

Trinidad and Tobago to dominate natural gas production from upcoming projects in Americas in 2025

A total of seven natural gas projects are expected to start operations in Trinidad and Tobago during 2021-2025. Trinidad and Tobago is expected to contribute around 25% or 820mn ft3/day of the Americas natural gas production in 2025 from planned and announced projects (new build projects, excluding the US L48), according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shell Readies Gulf Pipeline Restarts

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc is gearing up to restart oil pipelines off the U.S. Gulf Coast, potentially moving the region’s top driller one step closer to restoring some production shut by Hurricane Ida. Most of the pipelines will be ready to operate within a week, according to a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
neworleanssun.com

U.S. Department of Energy, India's Ministry of Petroleum

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) today announced the launch of the India-US Task Force on Biofuels. The announcement was made yesterday during the India-U.S. Strategic Clean Energy Partnership dialogue led by Hardeep Singh Puri,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilmanmagazine.com

How the Oil and Gas Industry is Navigating the Energy Transition

The situation for the oil and gas industry is a complicated one. The world is turning towards renewable energy and greener solutions. How will the industry navigate this energy transition?. There is no doubt about the direction in which the world is heading when it comes to energy solutions. Most...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Providence Energy and Oaktree team up to launch Sierra Energy

Providence Energy Ltd. and Oaktree Capital Management L.P said Wednesday they committed $500 million to form Sierra Energy Holdings LLC, a new mineral and royalty acquisitions company. Kaj Vazales, co-head of North America for Oaktree's global opportunities strategy, said the Providence management team offers "extensive experience in acquiring and managing mineral and royalty assets." Oaktree is a unit of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Eni, Abu Dhabi look at joint energy transition projects

The projects embrace the gamut of decarbonisation technologies. Mubadala Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company and Italian Eni have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together on energy transition projects, they said September 7. These include hydrogen and carbon capture, use and storage...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Responsible land use for PV, wind could smooth Indian energy transition

India needs to judiciously plan land use for solar and wind generation to achieve its renewable energy ambitions, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). The report shows that if India were to achieve a net-zero target by 2050, solar could occupy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

From the Editor: The energy transition starts to bite [Gas in Transition]

Forecasts for global LNG demand suggest strong growth for the fuel, but how realistic are these projections in the light of the new energy transition ambitions being formulated ahead of COP26 in November? [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. by: Ross McCracken. In its 2021 outlook, UK oil major...
TRAFFIC
globalconstructionreview.com

South Africa kickstarts energy transition with $7bn renewables plan

South African utility Eskom has announced plans to invest $7.3bn in renewable energy over the next nine years. The move is intended to begin the country’s transition from coal, which presently accounts for 80% of its electricity supply, reports Afrik21. The state-owned company said the money would be used to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketresearchtelecast.com

Enel calls for accelerating the energy transition in the EU to promote employment

Rome, Sep 4 (EFE) .- The Italian energy group Enel affirmed today in a study that the European Union (EU) must accelerate the energy transition to favor growth and employment, and regretted that, “at the current rate, only it would reach the new target of 55% reduction of greenhouse gases in 2051 “, that is, 21 years after its goal set for 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ihsmarkit.com

Grid reliability challenges under the energy transition in Asia Pacific

More frequent grid reliability events have been reported in Asia Pacific markets, and the trend will continue. Over the past few years, the impact of variability and uncertainty in net generation is being felt in many power systems globally. Particularly in Asia Pacific, we have witnessed several grid events (more here and here) that led to either system critical conditions, high prices in spot markets, renewable curtailments, or even blackouts in some cases.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy