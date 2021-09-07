CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Guinea military consolidates takeover, opposition leader signals openness to transition

By Saliou Samb
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hapTA_0boaWnrZ00

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea’s main opposition leader said on Tuesday he was open to participating in a transition following a military coup over the weekend, as the soldiers who seized power consolidated their takeover.

West African countries have threatened sanctions following the overthrow of President Alpha Conde, who was serving a third term after altering the constitution to permit it.

His opponents said the change was illegal and frustration boiled over into deadly protests last year. Eighty political prisoners detained by Conde’s government, including a number who had campaigned against his third term, were released on Tuesday evening, said Hamidou Barry of the Guinean Organisation of Human Rights.

Regional leaders will meet to discuss Guinea on Wednesday - not Thursday, as suggested in a previous staff memo.

Coup leader Mamady Doumbouya, a former officer in the French Foreign Legion, has promised a transitional government of national unity and a “new era for governance and economic development”. But he has not yet explained exactly what this will entail, or given a timeframe.

Guinea’s main opposition leader, Cellou Dalein Diallo, told Reuters on Tuesday he had not yet been consulted about the transition but was ready to participate.

“We would send representatives, why not, to participate in the process to bring the country back to constitutional order,” said Diallo, a former prime minister who finished runner-up to Conde in three successive elections, most recently last October.

Sunday’s uprising, in which Conde and other top politicians were detained or barred from travelling, is the third since April in West and Central Africa, raising concerns about a slide back to military rule in a region that had made strides towards multi-party democracy since the 1990s.

Conakry was calm for a second day after the putsch, with some military checkpoints removed. Traffic was normal on Tuesday in the capital’s administrative centre, the Kaloum peninsula.

Moving to consolidate their power, the soldiers that led the coup have installed army officers at the top of Guinea’s eight regions and various administrative districts.

BAUXITE

The coup raised concerns about supplies of bauxite, the main aluminium ore, from Guinea, a leading producer.

The benchmark aluminium contract on the London Metal Exchange remained near a 10-year high on Monday.

However, mines have not reported any disruption. State-run Chinese aluminium producer Chalco’s bauxite project in Guinea said it was operating normally.

The Australian-listed bauxite and gold exploration firms Lindian Resources and Polymetals Resources also said on Tuesday that their activities were unaffected.

The Kremlin said it was closely following the political situation and that it hoped Russian business interests, which include three major bauxite mines and one alumina refinery, would not suffer.

During his decade in power, Conde steered Guinea through economic growth, but unemployment remained high.

Surveys by Afrobarometer suggest the majority of Guineans think the level of corruption has increased, while dissatisfaction with the economy and personal living conditions has also risen.

Diallo said corruption became endemic under Conde.

“An elite that enriched themselves in an insolent way, while poverty was rising and the country’s infrastructure was crumbling. There was also a general malaise in the country,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Taiwan Needs to Signal Military Resolve

Taiwan is considering a 5.6% military budget increase over the 2021 allocation and come to the usual 2.3% of gross domestic product. The new budget is in response to a surge in Chinese activity in or near the Taiwanese air defense identification zone since mid-2020. World War 2 might have...
MILITARY
The Week

A military coup is reportedly unfolding in Guinea

Reports indicate a military coup has unfolded in the West African nation of Guinea where there are reports of heavy gunfire near the presidential palace in the capital Conakry, per Al Jazeera and BBC. It's a fluid situation with contrasting statements from the government and the military. The latter say...
AFRICA
UPI News

Guinea President Alpha Conde detained in military coup

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- An elite national army unit in Guinea on Sunday said it has detained the country's president and seized power following reports of gunfire near the capital. A soldier with the country's flag wrapped around his body delivered an address on national television saying the country's parliament and constitution have been suspended and the borders had been shut.
POLITICS
Axios

Guinea's government dissolved and borders shut, military leader says

Guinean soldiers on Sunday seized control of state television airwaves to announce that President Alpha Condé’s government had been dissolved, AP reports. The big picture: Heavy gunfire was reported to have erupted near the presidential palace early Sunday and Condé's whereabouts are not immediately known. The 83-year-old Condé has faced...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Coup#Economy#West African#The French Foreign Legion#Conakry#The London Metal Exchange#Chinese#Australian#Lindian Resources#Polymetals Resources#Kremlin#Russian#Guineans
BBC

Guinea opposition leader backs coup against Alpha Condé

Guinea's main opposition leader has welcomed Sunday's ousting of President Alpha Condé calling it an opportunity for a new beginning for the country. Cellou Dalein Diallo said the army had made "a historic act that completes the fight" started by pro-democracy groups. He urged the army to ensure there was...
UNITED NATIONS
U.S. Department of State

On the Military Seizure of Power in Guinea

The United States condemns today’s events in Conakry. Violence and any extra-constitutional measures will only erode Guinea’s prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity. These actions could limit the ability of the United States and Guinea’s other international partners to support the country as it navigates a path toward national unity and a brighter future for the Guinean people.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Voice of America

Guinea Opposition Leader Voices Support for Coup

The leader of Guinea’s main opposition party, the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG), says the country’s September 5 coup was justified because President Alpha Conde was illegitimate after he changed the constitution to run for a third term. Speaking to VOA’s James Butty in an exclusive interview through...
AFRICA
Washington Post

Taliban moves to consolidate military and political control in Afghanistan

As the Taliban leadership closed in on forming a government Wednesday, its fighters were attacking the last bastion of Afghanistan not under their control, seeking to consolidate their military and political grip on the country. In northern Afghanistan, heavy fighting erupted Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Taliban...
WORLD
communitynewscorp.com

Foreign Ministry condemns military coup in Guinea

Members of an elite military unit seized power after a coup in Guinea over the weekend. Wrapped in the national flag and flanked by soldiers in uniform, coup leader Mamady Doumbouya on Monday promised a “transparent, inclusive and peaceful transition” to democracy. “The duty of a soldier is to preserve his country,” he told television channels. “The personalization of political life is over. We will no longer entrust politics to one man, but to the people. ” He announced a new constitution for “the whole people” and guaranteed the continuity of investors.
WORLD
Rebel Yell

Putsch in Guinea: the military junta wants to consolidate power |

Conakry (AP) – Leaders of a military coup in West Africa’s Guinea on Monday banned members of the government from leaving the country. Cabinet members who were summoned the day after President Alpha Condé’s ouster must hand over their passports and official vehicles, coup leader Mamady Doumbouya said in the capital, Conakry.
WORLD
USA Today

Guinea's coup: What a military takeover means for the country and West Africa

DAKAR, Senegal — Many hoped that Guinea's landmark 2010 election would finally bring the West African country a democratic leader after decades of corrupt dictatorship. Instead, President Alpha Conde decided to stick around for a third term, modifying the constitution so that the term limits no longer applied to him.
POLITICS
communitynewscorp.com

Trial of opposition leader Freeman Mbowe

Freeman Mbowe has been held for more than six weeks in a maximum security prison in the Tanzanian economic metropolis of Dar es Salaam. Police arrested the opposition leader during a night raid in Mwanza on Lake Victoria, 1,000 kilometers from Dar es Salaam. This is not the first arrest of the 59-year-old politician, but it is the first time that he has been tried for terrorism. Bail is not possible on this charge.
AFRICA
International Business Times

Sudan's Military 'Dominant' Despite Power-sharing Deal

More than two years after Sudan's power-sharing deal was inked, analysts say the role of civilian leaders is receding while the army remains dominant. Sudan's military ousted and detained long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 after months of mass protests against his rule. The country's powerful generals and key...
MILITARY
The Independent

Guinea opposition leader urges junta to hold vote soon

Guinea’s longtime opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo is urging the country's ruling military junta to set up a transitional government and establish a timeframe for holding elections as soon as possible following last week's coup.Diallo accused deposed President Alpha Conde of creating his own demise because he sought a third term in office by saying the constitutional term limits did not apply to him.“He betrayed his oath, by doing so, and he plunged the country into a deep crisis," Diallo told The Associated Press in an interview Sunday, describing his longtime political foe as a dictator.“The fact that the...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Guinea opposition leader urges junta to establish time frame for elections

Cellou Dalein Diallo accused deposed president Alpha Conde of creating his own demise by flouting term limits. Guinea’s long-time opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo is urging the country’s ruling military junta to set up a transitional government and establish a time frame for holding elections as soon as possible following last week’s coup.
POLITICS
Derrick

Military junta to open talks over Guinea's future post-coup

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea's junta is expected to face more pressure Tuesday to set a timeframe for new elections as the military rulers open a four-day series of meetings about the West African nation's future following the coup just over a week ago. Concerns are growing about how quickly...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy