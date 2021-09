This week, local artist Sharinna Travieso will be setting up shop outside the Campus Center to create a mural on the brick wall across from the Innovation Studio. The theme of the mural is “Diversity in STEM” and was the Class or 2021’s gift to WPI. With input from the students, Art Committee, and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) team, the vibrant work of art will depict various images of diversity, equity, and inclusion, with a goal to increase access, representation, and engagement within the WPI community. Once complete this will be one of the first exterior murals painted on a college campus in Worcester. Stay tuned for final reveal and the Herd Story in the coming weeks!

WORCESTER, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO