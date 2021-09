When it comes to whiskey cocktails, there is really none more important than the one that launched a thousand other drinks: the Old Fashioned. Of course there are others that are just as iconic in the whiskey world, like the Manhattan, Sazerac, or Whiskey Sour. But the humble Old Fashioned, built simply around just three ingredients (whiskey, bitters, and sugar) is the OG of the cocktail world. The drink’s origins can be traced back to the Pendennis Club in Louisville, Ky., where bartender James E. Pepper is often credited with its invention. But others look as far back as 1806, when the then- newfangled concept of the “cocktail” was described in the Balance and Columbian Repository as a combination of spirits, bitters, water, and sugar — essentially an Old Fashioned.

