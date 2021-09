Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are going to win against Louisiana-Monroe tomorrow. There is little doubt about the outcome of the game. How the Cats look while winning is going to be what so many are interested in the most. But many of us also dabble in the gambling arts and I see a lot of confidence in Mark Stoops and company being able to cover the 4-touchdown spread. And why wouldn’t you? Not only does Kentucky come in with a lot of confidence in Will Levis and the returning players but ULM coaches have basically already thrown in the towel.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO