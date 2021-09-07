CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken Says US Working with Taliban on Flights

By Associated Press
Military.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOHA, Qatar — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the State Department is working with the Taliban to facilitate additional charter flights from Kabul for people seeking to leave Afghanistan after the American military and diplomatic departure. Blinken was speaking on Tuesday at a joint news conference with Qatar’s...

