Mercy doctor sees patients with Ivermectin poisoning in rural Missouri hospitals

By Jenna Rae, News 4 Reporter
KCTV 5
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 is learning Missourians are being hospitalized for taking a livestock drug to prevent, and in some cases cure, COVID-19. News 4 reported on experts warning the public against taking Ivermectin in late August, when the state's poison control center phones were ringing off the hook. Now, hospitals across the state are seeing those patients who are choosing to take the drug.

curtis
8d ago

I’m pretty sure you don’t want to take the same dose as a horse, but it is working. They have tested it at a local medical group in Quincy Illinois

Mike Mynatt
8d ago

35 nationwide yet we are to believe there is an epidemic in a small area of Missouri. Another example of the media lying to promote division and hate

Jim Haaf
8d ago

this was a fake story in Oklahoma last week so font believe everything you read

