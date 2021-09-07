Mercy doctor sees patients with Ivermectin poisoning in rural Missouri hospitals
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 is learning Missourians are being hospitalized for taking a livestock drug to prevent, and in some cases cure, COVID-19. News 4 reported on experts warning the public against taking Ivermectin in late August, when the state's poison control center phones were ringing off the hook. Now, hospitals across the state are seeing those patients who are choosing to take the drug.www.kctv5.com
