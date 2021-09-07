Money Heist Recap: There’s Always A Way Out

First things first: You probably guessed, when his shooting was the previous episode’s cliffhanger, that Arturo would pull through because you’ve seen a TV show before. And you’re right … for now. It starts out looking pretty bad for him: Arturo doesn’t have a pulse, and pretty much everyone except Stockholm is ready to write him off. But then Denver and Tokyo join her in trying to revive him, and after a shot of epinephrine, they are successful. A frustrated Palermo is ready to take the guilt of Arturo’s death off Stockholm by finishing him off, but Lisbon states that they’re going to send Arturo out for medical attention. It’s not entirely clear what her plan is, but (1) the Governor is one of the hostages they send out pushing Arturo’s gurney, (2) the cops cut off the cuffs the heist crew put on the Governor before scanning him for transmitters, and (3) the number of times the camera lingers on the cuffs — which remain in the room as the Governor is getting debriefed — is certainly suggestive that there’s a mic in them. TBD! Not that you probably care much — I sure don’t; neither does Tamayo, who openly says the best thing for the cops would be for him to die right away so they can paint the gang as murderers — but the last we hear of Arturo is that he’s in critical condition.