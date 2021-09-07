CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Money Heist Recap: There’s Always A Way Out

By Tara Ariano
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst things first: You probably guessed, when his shooting was the previous episode’s cliffhanger, that Arturo would pull through because you’ve seen a TV show before. And you’re right … for now. It starts out looking pretty bad for him: Arturo doesn’t have a pulse, and pretty much everyone except Stockholm is ready to write him off. But then Denver and Tokyo join her in trying to revive him, and after a shot of epinephrine, they are successful. A frustrated Palermo is ready to take the guilt of Arturo’s death off Stockholm by finishing him off, but Lisbon states that they’re going to send Arturo out for medical attention. It’s not entirely clear what her plan is, but (1) the Governor is one of the hostages they send out pushing Arturo’s gurney, (2) the cops cut off the cuffs the heist crew put on the Governor before scanning him for transmitters, and (3) the number of times the camera lingers on the cuffs — which remain in the room as the Governor is getting debriefed — is certainly suggestive that there’s a mic in them. TBD! Not that you probably care much — I sure don’t; neither does Tamayo, who openly says the best thing for the cops would be for him to die right away so they can paint the gang as murderers — but the last we hear of Arturo is that he’s in critical condition.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

When Did Nairobi Die in Money Heist?

While planning The Royal Mint of Spain heist, the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his brother Berlin (Pedro Alonso) meticulously chose the team for the job. They picked criminals who were remarkably good at what they do and didn’t have anything to lose. Nairobi or Ágata Jiménez (Alba Flores), an expert counterfeiter, was selected for quality control.
WORLD
thecinemaholic.com

Do Denver and Rio Die in Money Heist?

As the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and Berlin (Pedro Alonso) built their team for the heist, they knew they would need extraordinary individuals who had nothing to lose. Denver (Jaime Lorente), whose real name is Daniel Ramos, was chosen for his volatile personality. He is a hot-headed bar fighter, and the team needed someone like that for the Royal Mint of Spain heist. On the other hand, Rio (Miguel Herrán), whose real name is Aníbal Cortés, is a gifted hacker and computer genius, but painfully naïve about everything else.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Money Heist' Season 4 Recap and Ending Explained: Everything to Remember Before Season 5

Money Heist season 5 vol.1 will debut on Netflix on September 3rd, and fans are stoked to uncover what will happen next. With so many twists and turns that often puzzle the order of events in this Spanish Netflix hit, it is important to remember all the details, even those we wish didn’t happen (R.I.P Nairóbi). From improbable connections between robbers to Raquel’s (Itzar Ituño) journey back to the gang, here is a reminder of everything that happened in season 4 and how the ending gives away a couple of theories for the finale. After this recap, you will have a fresh memory for your immediate binge once the new episodes arrive on the streaming platform.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Role Models#Money Heist#A Way Out#Royal Mint#Sierra
infusenews.com

Money Heist 5: Here’s every characters of series who will return in the finale season

The Professor’s posse is set up to brawl against the new enemy – the military. From what everyone have found in the trailer of Money Heist season 5 up until this point, the finale will be an enormous actioner. The Netflix show that began spilling in 2017 has seen characters participate, withdrawing, exchanging sides and returning in flashbacks as well. Before La Casa De Papel or Money Heist premiers its finale season five, here’s a gander at all the characters who’ll be returning in the upcoming episodes, and their story up until now.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Does Helsinki Die in Money Heist Season 5?

Helsinki or Mirko Dragic (Darko Perić) is one of the protagonists of ‘Money Heist,’ the massively popular Spanish heist action-drama series. He has been part of the Professor’s (Álvaro Morte) team since the beginning. He is a Serbian mercenary and Oslo’s cousin. After the Royal Mint heist, he went into hiding with Nairobi (Alba Flores). However, when they learn that the authorities have taken Rio (Miguel Herrán), they reunite with the rest of the crew for the Bank of Spain heist.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Why Did Tokyo Die in Money Heist?

There is never a dull moment for a fan of ‘Money Heist.’ The Netflix heist action-drama series keeps us perpetually at the edge of our seats with relentless action, drama, and mystery. In its fifth season, the show not only manages to hold on to this trait but goes beyond than ever before by depicting Tokyo’s (Úrsula Corberó) death. Since the pilot episode, Tokyo has been the narrator of the series, and the audience expected that she would have plot armor to last until the end. If you are wondering about the reasons that ultimately resulted in her death, we got you covered.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Vulture

Money Heist Midseason-Finale Recap: Brave Enough to Be Born Again

If you’ve seen a TV show before, you probably started making some guesses about where Money Heist’s plot was headed when more of Tokyo’s backstory started weaving through season five. There she was in the premiere, telling Lisbon about the love of her life and how the inherent danger in heists accelerated their feelings for each other. In a flashback, she was telling Nairobi how much it meant to her that Nairobi was willing to put herself at risk for Río. So when this final episode of season five, part one, leads with the heist that killed that love of Tokyo’s life, René, we might have all locked in on the same suspicion: There’s some bad road ahead for our narrator.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Money Heist stars detail how dire the gang's situation is in the final season

Álvaro Morte and Úrsula Corberó tell us how much trouble their characters are in as they prepare for war in part 5. Professor, you're in danger, sir. That's because Money Heist will be putting the crew at the center of its story into dire new circumstances in its two-part final season (premiering Sept. 3 on Netflix). The action thriller is poised to shift from heists to all-out war in the wake of — spoiler alert — team member Nairobi's (Alba Flores) death in part 4, raising the stakes and setting up an epic finish.
TV SERIES
Dispatch

'Money Heist,' 'Lupin,' 'Unorthodox': How Netflix's non-English shows became global hits

Since 2019, Netflix says non-English language viewing in the U.S. is up 71%. The French-language "Lupin" is Netflix's most-watched show this year. Not even an American streaming service giant could have predicted that a Spanish series about a criminal mastermind and his antiauthoritarian bank robbers in their signature Salvador Dalí masks and red jumpsuits would become a global success.
TV SERIES
NBC San Diego

This Family Left the U.S. and Now Lives on a Caribbean Island: ‘We Have No Regrets' About Moving Abroad

In 2016, when my husband and I told our family and friends that we were selling our home and cars and moving our family to Mexico, they immediately told us we'd regret it. They even brought up stats on the dangers of living abroad, ranging from cartel violence to healthcare problems. But we didn't let that stop us from doing something that we knew was necessary for our growth as a family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
prescottenews.com

Cruising During COVID

On September 5, 2021, I returned from a short 7- day cruise from Galveston, Texas, aboard the Independence of the Seas, a RCCL ship. This is a very large ship that had an ice-skating rink, a rock-climbing wall, and water slides along with numerous other accessories for the 6 to 30 years-old crowd. The ship had numerous changes made to meet their COVID needs too.
PRESCOTT, AZ
The Guardian

‘I will see the ghosts of the dead forest for a long time’ – returning to Evia after the wildfires

At the end of August, as part of my long-term work on the global climate emergency, I travelled to Evia in Greece to explore the impacts of the unprecedented fires that had devastated village communities and the ecology of the island. I chose not to chase the drama of the burning flames, but rather to seek out their aftermath. I encountered endless blackened landscapes and made these portraits of people whose lives have been destroyed by the fire they describe as a “burning hell”. I know that it was not easy for my subjects to return to their homes to be photographed, and for some this was the first time that they had stepped inside since the fire. However, I found that they embraced this moment of having their fractured situation witnessed and were keen to share their stories. I was moved by their openness to my camera after all the horrors of their recent experience. Visually I found that an eerily precise symmetry seemed to emerge from the unspeakable chaos of their ruined homes, many of which are situated in places of profound beauty. I hope that their gaze at the camera will provoke a visceral sense of the climate threat we all face.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

How we met: ‘It took until I was 48 years old to meet the handsome prince’

After splitting up from her partner at the age of 35, Cathy didn’t feel as if she would find love again. “I developed lymphedema around the same time, which made my leg balloon,” she says. “My relationship had failed and I could hardly move because of my condition. I didn’t feel like anyone would find me attractive. It felt like my life was over.” Over the next few years she focused on her health and wellbeing. “I became interested in different types of therapies and took a training course in lymph drainage massage,” she says. Although she dabbled in dating, she never met anyone suitable.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
@wearemitu

I Moved To CDMX Two Years Ago, These Are 13 Key Differences In My Day To Day Life

There’s no denying that both Mexican and American cultures have greatly influenced one another. The countries share a 1,954-mile-long border. There is definitely going to be some cultural overlap. However, ask anyone who has spent any amount of time living in both countries, and they’ll quickly be able to mention several key differences that shape a resident’s daily life. Here’s what I have found since living in Mexico for over two years:
AMERICAS
Vulture

French Abortion Drama L’Événement Wins Top Prize at Venice Film Festival

If you were to ask us a week ago who would win the 78th Annual Venice Film Festival, we would probably have said “Bennifer.” But because “Best Throwback Celebrity Couple in Attendance” isn’t actually a category, the festival’s Jury, helmed by Bong Joon Ho, gave the Golden Lion for Best Film to an unexpected winner yesterday: French director Audrey Diwan’s period piece about how difficult it used to be for women to get safe abortion access in 1960s France, L’Événement (that’s Happening, in English). Coming one year after jurist Chloé Zhao’s win for Nomadland, Diwan’s win marks the first time that female directors have been awarded the Golden Lion over two consecutive years. This award also comes two months after another French female director, Julia Ducournau, won the Palme d’Or at Cannes for Titane. Below is the complete list of competition winners.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy