Luck matters a whole lot
In nearly all aspects of life it’s impossible to untangle luck from skill. That is doubly true when it comes to investing. Not everything is like that, though. There are certain pursuits in which skill plays an outsized role compared to luck. Winning the 100-meter dash in the Olympics, for instance, or throwing a football 50 yards into the hands of a sprinting receiver or landing a triple axle in figure skating. All those activities require an immense amount of skill and very little, if any, luck.www.sabethaherald.com
Comments / 0