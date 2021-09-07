CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

WANDRD HEXAD Access Duffel review: A great bag for traveling

By Brett Day
Photofocus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we all know, camera bags come in all shapes and sizes. WANDRD has shown this with its eclectic collection of camera bags. Each of them offers something unique and different. The WANDRD HEXAD Access Duffel is no different. The WANDRD HEXAD Access duffel is both a duffel bag and...

photofocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Gadgeteer

Wuben E6 EDC flashlight review

REVIEW – A short time ago, I used my flashlight to help a cinema patron find their smartphone. We all have “flashlights” built into our smartphones, but they are not much good if they are hiding under a chair and their ultra-wide beam angles don’t work well for many uses. For this reason and many others, I’ve chosen to Every Day Carry (EDC) carry a “real” flashlight. For sure, Wuben’s E6 EDC flashlight is ideally suited for this task!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

This Bag Has a Big Flaw. Sunny 16 Voyager Camera Bag Review

Ippere dFor more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The most wonderful thing about the Sunny 16 Voyager is that it ends up being incredibly comfortable. Your gear inside may be a hot mess, getting a camera out through the side will be puzzling, the hardware is oddly constructed, and the waist straps may end up falling off by accident. But despite all of this, the Sunny 16 Voyager is like an awkward hug filled with love and comfort if you’re open to it. Think of a teenager that’s close to you in your life before the stage of them being too cool to hug their adult peers. It’s awkward. It’s weird. But the Sunny 16 Voyager is also the new kid on the block. And they have yet to grow into their own skin. It’s lovable nonetheless.
SONY
Autoblog

Looking for one bag for all your travels? The Peak Design Duffelpack may be it

When it comes to travel bags, there are a few schools of thought. Some people prefer to have only one bag to take with them everywhere that can adapt to do everything, whether you're going on a two-day visit with family or a two-week vacation to South America. Same bag, no reason to change. Others, like myself, prefer to have multiple options because a summer weekend camping in the Rocky Mountains requires quite a different setup than two weeks in Northern Michigan in the dead of winter. Is it less convenient to have multiple bags for multiple uses? Sure, sometimes. For the same reason that I avoid 3-in-1 jackets or restaurants that serve every dish you've ever heard of from sushi to tacos to pizza, I generally avoid "do-it-all" luggage, because while they may do everything pretty well, they usually aren't best-in-class at any one thing.
LIFESTYLE
The Gadgeteer

Lander Traveler 35L Backpack review – Perfect for one bag travel adventures

REVIEW – I’ll be honest up front here. I’d been eyeing Lander’s packs since I missed being a backer on their successfully funded Kickstarter campaign back in 2018. Their packs just had a great look and appeared to be loaded with solid functionality. I couldn’t accept Julie’s offer to review a Lander pack fast enough. Does the Lander Traveler Backpack 35L live up to the hype I’d built up for it? Let’s check it out. Gadget on!
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Duffel Bag#Camera#Laptop#The Hexad Access Duffel#Clamshell#Wr Army Coating#Sd#Rfid
Photofocus

A great bag minimalists will love: Lowepro PhotoSport III 24L

Some camera bags are huge and carry everything a photographer needs. Other camera bags are small and are catered to those who like to travel light. Then there are some that masquerade as camera bags but they’re more about lifestyle with a hint of catering to a photographer’s needs. Enter the Lowepro PhotoSport III.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Travel Shoulder Bags

The newly launched JJJound x PORTER collection includes two new 'Iron Blue' shoulder bags designed for easy and stylish travel. The new collection offers two bags -- one small and one medium-sized --both of which present a similar minimalist design. Dressed in a navy blue nylon fabric and equipped with metal hardware, a detachable strap, and a Tyvek name tag, these side bags offer shoppers a classy, no-frills option for fashion-forward travel.
BEAUTY & FASHION
momjunction.com

15 Best Garment Bags For Travel In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. Garment bags are great organizers during travel and keep your formal suits...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Laptops
InsideHook

Deal: Save $147 on This Barbour Waxed Duffel

This waxed-cotton Barbour duffel-style holdall is everything we love about a good bag. It features an abundance of pockets, a spacious main zip compartment, a detachable strap and right now, its on sale for just $129 at End. Rugged, durable and functional enough to use for just about anything —...
SHOPPING
gearjunkie.com

Duffels, GoPros, and More Outdoor Gear Deals

This week, find great deals on Backcountry, GoPro, La Sportiva, and more. Chaco Z/1 Classic — Men’s & Women’s: $56-95 (Up to 41% Off) Get the classic Chaco design in a bold color-block effect. Dial in your foot’s fit with the adjustable straps. The supportive footbed stabilizes your foot, while the nonmarking rubber outsole provides security no matter the terrain.
SHOPPING
imore.com

Bellroy City Pouch Premium Edition review: A flawed bag for just the essentials

As much as I love my everyday carry bags, sometimes I don't need more than a few things when I go out and about, like on my daily walks. But I also don't want to carry too much in my pockets because it ends up being uncomfortable (especially with female pants and, you know, the whole pregnant thing I'm going through right now). That's why I've been searching for a small and lightweight bag to take with me when I don't need more than a few small things.
LIFESTYLE
Harper's Bazaar

Telfar Debuts 24-Hour Public Access Channel and a Brand-New Bag

Telfar Clemens established a brand motto of, “Not for you — for Everyone,” very early on. From the affordable price points of its cult accessories to reworking the preorder purchase model to ensure that anyone who wants to get their hands on a bag can, the New York–based brand is all about offering access in ways that are often unheard of in fashion. Taking this concept to the next level, the designer announced in a press conference-style preview that the team is launching not one but two new channels (to be downloaded on Apple TV, Roku, and other streaming services) to turn its cult following into an inspired community.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SKIFT

Travel Startups Look Beyond Tourists to Coax Businesses Into Great Outdoors

More WeWalk than WeWork, nature-themed getaways for burned-out company employees are on the rise. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. It’s an unceremonious way to start a new job: sent to a remote cabin nestled away in the UK...
TRAVEL
Mercury News

Review: XRound’s Aero wireless earbuds offer a great bang for the buck

Although over-the-ear headphones have been a popular gaming accessory for years, wireless earbuds is on the verge of being the next big thing. Part of that lies in the success of the Apple AirPods, which have created dozens of copycats that use a charging case and seamless connection to devices.
CELL PHONES
godisageek.com

Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas review

There is something inherently funny about a game that’s deliberately hard to play. From Octodad to Getting Over It, deliberately tough controls can make even menial tasks both difficult and potentially amusing. The original Surgeon Simulator was the perfect example of this. It was a basic game where you stood stationary performing (often botched) operations, with a wobbly hand and ridiculous physics based results. Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas looks to expand on the original with multiple game modes and actual movement.
VIDEO GAMES
The Gadgeteer

Master & Dynamic MW08 True Wireless Earphones and MC100 review – a great combination

REVIEW – Three months ago, I reviewed the Master & Dynamic MW08 True Wireless Earphones and said that they are better than M&D’s previous MW07 Plus earphones in every way. Well, M&D has never been one to sit on their success for long. In a couple of short months, they’ve already introduced the MW08 Sport True Wireless Earphones. Are they identical? Yes … and no. At the same time, M&D released the MC100 Wireless Charging Pad. Why? Because …
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Xiaomi Pad 5 initial review: A great slate?

LONDON, UK (Pocket-lint) - The world of Android tablets has been rather quiet in recent years, what with Apple dominating the tablets market overall, so for Xiaomi to dip its oar in with its Pad 5 is a rather refreshing turn for Google-centric slates. Alongside announcing its 11T and 11T...
CELL PHONES
gadgetsin.com

Anker Nano Pro Fast USB-C Charger with GaN II Technology

With GaN II technology, Anker Nano Pro fast USB-C charger delivers up to 20W output as remaining an ultra compact form factor. Let’s have a look if you like the design. Anker Nano Pro measures 1.16 × 1.16 × 1.18 inches and weighs 1.12 ounces. As shown in the images, the USB-C charger delivers the same design language with Anker Nano II. With the ultra compact and lightweight design, it effortlessly in any pocket, and you can choose between 4 optional colors to find the one that suits your style.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy