Lions name captains for 2021 season

By Ken Delaney
wincountry.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Five Detroit Lions players will represent the team as captains during the 2021 season. Linebacker Trey Flowers is the only returning captain from 2020. He is joined by newly-acquired quarterback Jared Goff, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Alex Anzalone, and special-teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Detroit opens...

