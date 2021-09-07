CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Vulnerabilities In The Digital Ecosystem

By Julio Casal
Cover picture for the articleLast month, IBM announced the results of their annual Cost of a Data Breach Report, which found that data breaches now cost companies $4.24 million per incident on average – the highest cost in the 17-year history of the report. The study suggests that security incidents have become more costly and harder to contain due to drastic operational shifts during the pandemic, with costs rising 10% compared to the prior year. The report also found that while certain IT shifts during the pandemic increased data breach costs, organizations who said they did not implement any digital transformation projects in order to modernize their business operations during the pandemic actually incurred higher data breach costs.

#Data Breaches#Personal Data#Data Protection#Ibm#Colonial Pipeline#Solarwinds#Marketing Technology News#Vericast Survey#Constella Intelligence#Digital#Identity Breach Report#Brands#Id Cards#Pii
