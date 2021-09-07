Police: Vt. motorcyclist killed in crash with suspected high driver

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Charlotte man will be in court after police say he drove under the influence of drugs and caused a motorcyclist to crash. It happened Monday night on Vermont Route 17E in Starksboro. Vermont state police say Calvin Morse, 21, turned left near the intersection of Meadow Brook Drive in front of an oncoming motorcycle. The motorcyclist, George Hallock, 38, of Waltham, smashed into the side of Morse’s car. Officers say the Hallock was thrown from the bike and taken to the hospital where he died.