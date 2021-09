As you know I continue with my ongoing series "Hiking New Jersey" as we continue to hike fantastic parks and trails here in the Garden State and sometimes even beyond. This time around April and I found ourselves in Monmouth County at beautiful Huber Woods Park in Middletown, New Jersey. Huber Woods is part of the Monmouth County Park System. The park is named after the Huber family who donated the land for use as a park. In fact, the environmental center is a building the Huber family built and shows their German heritage. The building was built in 1927 and now serves as the environmental center which you can tour. There is also a small reptile center which you can tour can see wildlife. (snakes and turtles)

