Raikkonen will skip tomorrow's race after testing positive for COVID-19 and could potentially miss Monza next weekend. A couple of weeks after losing out on a class win at Le Mans due to a final-lap mechanical failure, Robert Kubica is getting an unexpected chance to shine at this weekend's Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort. The move was announced by the Alfa Romeo F1 team after its lead driver, Kimi Raikkonen, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the weekend's festivities.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO