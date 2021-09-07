CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aeroflot Suspending Unvaccinated Pilots

By Mark Finlay
Cover picture for the articleRussian national flag carrier Aeroflot has suspended several of its pilots for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A spokesperson has said that at least six were either sent on unpaid leave or told to take a vacation without pay. Aeroflot spokesman Mikhail Demin told RBC News in a comment...

