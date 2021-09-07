CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Boots reveals her role in the upcoming ABBA Voyage shows

Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Boots has revealed her role in the upcoming 'ABBA Voyage' tour. The Swedish pop icons - Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - are performing digitally with a live 10-piece band next year, and the 37-year-old English singer-songwriter has announced she will be singing backing vocals, as well as playing live keyboards and synthesisers at the shows, which is a dream come true for the "life-long ABBA fan".

