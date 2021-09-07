CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, OK

Hay Bales: Timeliness key to fall forage production

Shawnee News-Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince we are in the dog days of summer here in Pottawatomie County, it may be hard to think about planting forage for the upcoming fall and spring grazing season. However, now is the time to put a plan into place if you expect a lot of fall or spring forage growth. It’s going to rain this fall and winter, or at least it always has in the past, and you need to take advantage of that rainfall if you want to reduce the amount of hay you will feed this coming winter and spring. All the rainfall we had this spring made it almost imposable to get first cut hay baled and out of the field. Putting a cool-season forage plan in place this fall may go a long way toward helping with next spring’s hay production. So, let’s consider some options for this fall.

