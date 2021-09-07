CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Metropolitan University College of Medicine

birminghamnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/PNN): Situated in AntiguaBarbuda, one of the most popular island countries in the Eastern Caribbean, Metropolitan University College of Medicine Antigua (MUCM) offers a perfect blend of high-quality medical education and exemplary quality of life. At Metropolitan University College of Medicine Antigua, students are subjected...

www.birminghamnews.net

crowleytoday.com

Colleges, universities update Regents on COVID protocols

Students attending public colleges and universities across the state will be required to be vaccinated this fall according to details shared with the Board of Regents during its regular meeting. Presidents from the Louisiana State University System, University of Louisiana System, Southern System and Louisiana Community and Technical College System...
COLLEGES
accesswdun.com

University of North Georgia welcomes Barnes & Noble College to campus

The University of North Georgia bookstores will now be managed by Barnes & Noble College, the university announced Friday. The university has three campus bookstores and a bookstore website. The change will happen at the end of September. "Through this partnership, we will provide students affordable course materials needed for...
COLLEGES
lipscomb.edu

Greetings from the Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy

We are off to a fast start in the 2021 academic year. Our student pharmacists have returned to campus after a summer of work and rest in order to get ready for the work ahead. The College welcomed our newest students in August and we were able to have our White Coat Ceremony in person, albeit with limited attendance. It has been good to be back in-person for classes, even though, due to the ongoing issues with the COVID-delta variant, we are still taking precautions and allowing students to learn outside the classroom, when needed. We are very fortunate that most of our student pharmacists and faculty/staff have been vaccinated for COVID, which is important in keeping our family healthy and minimizing the chances of severe disease. We do know, however, that many have still been affected by this horrible virus, and we continue to be mindful and prayerful for those who have been affected.
COLLEGES
flyernews.com

OPINION: Are vaccine mandates on college and university campuses a good idea?

Photo of Ren Sikes’s vaccine card, the Opinions Editor for Flyer News. Despite vaccine mandates being put into place at the University of Cincinnati and Ohio University, a vaccine mandate at the University of Dayton would likely have negative consequences. The UD Student News Digest has already addressed the question...
DAYTON, OH
#University College#Medical Education#Scholarships#Antiguabarbuda#Mucm#American#Johns Hopkins University#Ministry Of Education#Md#Csr#Detailswhatsapp#Ani Pnn
wsgw.com

Ascension Michigan Signs 25-Year Agreement with CMU College of Medicine

Ascension Michigan has signed a 25-year agreement with Central Michigan University College of Medicine to help educate and train medical students at several Ascension Michigan hospitals including Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw and Ascension Genesys in Grand Blanc. “We are very proud to have...
MICHIGAN STATE
bizjournals

Tuition costs impacting local, national colleges and universities

The school year has begun for many colleges and universities, and with that comes tuition payments, which have been a focal point for institutions across the nation. But in the Birmingham area, there has been little change for many local schools. According to data from the Alabama Commission on Higher...
COLLEGES
News-Herald.com

Holden University Center of Lakeland Community College adds new partner

The Holden University Center of Lakeland Community College has added Case Western Reserve University to its list of partner schools, officials announced this week. Case’s Siegal Lifelong Learning Program will join 11 other partner colleges and universities offering area residents educational opportunities through Holden University Center. According to the Lakeland,...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
1470 WMBD

Donation to U of I College of Medicine funds scholarship for rural healthcare

PEORIA, Ill. – An important donation has been made to the University of Illinois College of Medicine’s Peoria campus. Canton-based Graham Health System has donated $500,000 to a scholarship that provides third-year medical students with a clinical experience in rural communities, called the “Rural Student Physician Program.”. “This generous scholarship...
PEORIA, IL
ivytech.edu

Ivy Tech Community College and Martin University Expand Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Martin University and Ivy Tech Community College have expanded their partnership. Dr. Marcus Kolb, assistant vice president of Academic Quality and Assessment at Ivy Tech, will be shared with Martin, the state’s only Predominately Black Institution (PBI) that offers four-year undergraduate and master’s degrees, to serve as an Executive on Loan.
CARMEL, IN
Texarkana Gazette

University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana ranked No. 3 community college in state by Niche

HOPE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has been ranked as the third best community college in Arkansas by Niche.com. Niche is a website that uses analysis of academic, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni. There were a total of 12 colleges on the list.
HOPE, AR
Inside Indiana Business

Best University, College Rankings Unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS - U.S. News & World Report has released its annual rankings of best national universities and colleges in the U.S. and the Hoosier State has eight on the overall list. The publication calculates its ranking based on six categories, including student outcomes, faculty resources, and expert opinion. The other...
INDIANA STATE
kalw.org

California Colleges And Universities Are Tracking COVID-19 Data

The dashboard details vary from campus to campus. In some cases, the dashboards include data on vaccination rates and the number of students who are in isolation and quarantine. But others are limited to showing the number of confirmed Covid cases on their campuses. The California State University Office of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
loyola.edu

Loyola University Maryland named to The Princeton Review’s list of best colleges

Loyola University Maryland was once again named a national “Best” college for undergraduate academics and regionally as a “Best Northeastern College” by The Princeton Review in The Best 387 Colleges: 2022 Edition. Loyola was also recognized in two of The Princeton Review’s “Great Lists” categories for Great Athletic Facilities and...
MARYLAND STATE
ttu.edu

Analytical Chemist Joins Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine

Jonathan Thompson joins the School and will empower faculty to answer the most pressing research questions in animal health. Chemistry helps explain the mysteries of our world. It takes a special mind and years of study to unravel just some secrets. Jonathan Thompson has the deep subject matter expertise and the passion to explore the complexities of our world as they relate to human, animal and ecosystem health.
LUBBOCK, TX

