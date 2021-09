HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Crews responded to the grandstand area at the Kansas State Fair around 10 a.m. for a fire. Kansas Highway Patrol advised flames and smoke were visible from the south end of the Grandstands. Fire was located in a vendor space that sold T-shirts and leather goods, called European Leather. Bystanders used fire extinguishers to knock down the flames prior to fire department arrival. Firefighters overhauled the area and extinguished hot spots. Fire damage was limited to the affected booth space.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO