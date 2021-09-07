Remembering those who gave all: U.S. Congressman Budd, library employee unite for Davidson County 9/11 memorial service
One is a U.S. Congressman who remembers 9/11 as a frantic day when he was trying to round up employees of his then Charlotte janitorial service from the high-rise buildings they cleaned as he thought of his new baby daughter, only 2-months old. The other is a Thomasville Library employee and mom who can't forget the images on her television of bodies falling from the Twin Towers as she prepared dinner for her family.www.thetimesnews.com
