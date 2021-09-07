Investigation after officer heard what sounded like gunshot off South Shades Crest Road
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a large, active law enforcement presence in the 4700 block of South Shades Crest Road Tuesday morning. Hoover Police confirmed they were assisting Helena PD after one of their officers was investigating a suspicious vehicle in that area. Investigators said the officer heard what he believed to be a gunshot come from the woods, behind a house near his location and he requested assistance.www.wbrc.com
