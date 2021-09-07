CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Pandemic Life: Looking for some outdoor dining options? Here is a newcomer at a familiar spot (Shrimp Boat), our favorite (Sam’s Burger-Deli) and one of the region’s top dining destination, Appalachian Grill.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the first wave of the pademic, many restaurants turned to to-go orders to survive. As restrictions were rolled back, restaurants saw a surge in diners asking for outdoor options. Even Yelp! features a “filter” for outdoor dining. With the delta surge continuing, COVID-conscious patrons are again requesting outdoor tables...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Northern California

Grill Your Own Steak At Arthur Henry’s Supper Club In Northern California For A Unique Dining Experience

How do you like your steak? Do you like it well-done, or do you prefer a steak that looks like it could still be mooing? Whatever your answer is, you can enjoy a perfectly cooked steak at this unique steakhouse in Sacramento. That’s because, at Arthur Henry’s Supper Club, you’ll actually grill your own steak. […] The post Grill Your Own Steak At Arthur Henry’s Supper Club In Northern California For A Unique Dining Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
SACRAMENTO, CA
oakpark.com

Let Al’s Grill keep its outdoor dining space

Every Sunday for the past 20 years, we have enjoyed breakfast at Al’s Grill on Madison. This is beyond a typical restaurant — it is a welcome haven where their long-term staff know people by their names, and their orders. It is a place where you can rely on great food, great service, and a true glimpse of what Oak Park is really like: bringing hospitality, and a diverse and very loyal clientele.
hoodline.com

Mama restaurant in Oakland (and its $35 fixed-price menu) is a beacon for post-COVID dining

It's a very COVID-19 story. Oakland couple, restaurateurs and Bay Grape wine shop owners Stevie Stacionis and Josiah Baldivino, opened Mama in 2019 as an affordable prix-fixe restaurant in homage to Stacionis's Italian grandmother. Then the pandemic arrived, shuttering the nascent eatery and forcing the original "Mama Maria" herself to pass her final days isolated in hospice care. And now, the eatery is reborn, the homage of its rebirth more poignant than its original inception — with changes that map the new landscape for restaurants and their patrons.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Edwards
Person
Martha Berry
Gazette

Look to Mollica's in Colorado Springs for takeout | Dining Review

My interactions with restaurants during COVID-19’s peak were by phone and curbside. Although I am visiting dining establishments again, I occasionally still rely on takeout because it’s easy. Consider Mollica’s Italian Market & Deli. According to owner Jerry Mollica, “Our carryout is doing great.” His parents started the business in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Outdoors#Food Drink#Burger Deli#Covid#The Shrimp Boat
hometownheadlines.com

Heritage First Headlines. Pandemic Life — where to dine outdoors, including a new/old spot. Vintage vinyl shop coming to downtown Rome. Armuchee family farm moves from strawberries to Plan P — pumpkins. COVID updates. Cooler mornings Friday.

Pandemic Life: Looking for some outdoor dining options? Here is a newcomer at a familiar spot (Shrimp Boat), our favorite (Sam’s Burger-Deli) and one of the region’s top dining destination, Appalachian Grill. Shorter’s Ryan Dupree among those to be remembered at noon today with moment of silence for Alabama’s COVID...
ROME, GA
BC Heights

BC Dining Renovates Carney’s, Delays Reopening Certain Spots on Campus

Renovations in Carney’s dining hall in McElroy Commons, which is the main dining hall for freshmen living on Upper Campus, have been delayed until January. In the meantime, Carney’s has a new temporary layout. “We’ve done a complete remodel, so the whole layout of the servery is completely different, it’s...
RESTAURANTS
lebtown.com

501 Grill & Tavern: A mix of pub and dining (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: This past July, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
Miami New Times

Hallandale Beach's Atlantic Village is a Foodie Dining Destination

A growing mixed-use development in Hallandale Beach is attracting foodies with the addition of several popular new restaurants, including a second location for Drunken Dragon, El Primo Red Tacos, and Temakase. In the coming months, Atlantic Village — located at 601, 701, and 801 N. Federal Hwy. — is set...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
piratesandprincesses.net

Dining Review of Wimpy’s Burgers at Universal Orlando

Many Universal Orlando veterans speak of restaurants that they have never seen open. These are sometimes called the “white whales” of food service. The two most common used to be Green Eggs and Ham and Wimpy’s both in Islands of Adventure. Until 2019, these places were rarely open. However, happy days are here again because both places are commonly open now. Both have made tremendous menu improvements in last two years.
ORLANDO, FL
chapelboro.com

UNC Dining Services Expands Outdoor Locations, Offers New Meal Options

UNC students are back to a near-normal campus life. While there are COVID-19 restrictions in place, most aspects of residential life have returned. One of those includes campus dining options back at full capacity. UNC’s COVID-19 Community Standards require everyone to wear masks in all campus buildings. One exception to...
LIFESTYLE
newcity.com

Can’t-Miss Dining & Drinking Events (Fall Arts Preview 2021)

There has rarely been a time in U.S. history when it was more challenging to open a restaurant. Still, wheels are in motion to open the doors on three promising Chicago restaurants before the end of the year. Menus at Chinese restaurants were once identical to one another; then, we...
CHICAGO, IL
flowermag.com

3 Grilled Dishes for Alfresco Dining

Frances Schultz collaborated with the talented chef Stephanie Valentine to develop the recipes for California Cooking and Southern Style (Skyhorse, 2019). That doesn’t mean it takes a chef to prepare them. Frances told us her criteria for the book was that every recipe had to be accessible, super reliable, and “99 percent of the ingredients you can get at the Piggly Wiggly in Tarboro” (the North Carolina town where she grew up).
RECIPES
Providence Business News

Dining out: Here’s a newfangled grocery store

What if a group of chefs decided to get together and open a grocery store? What would it look like? For that matter, what would it smell and taste like? That idea drove the concept for the new FoodLove Inc. specialty market, which recently opened its doors in Middletown. The chefs are from the Newport…
Rolling Stone

The Best Cocktail Carts to Upgrade Your Home Bar or Dining Room Decor

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. In college, many of my friends’ most earnest overtures toward home decor were rows of empty liquor bottles...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy