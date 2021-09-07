Pandemic Life: Looking for some outdoor dining options? Here is a newcomer at a familiar spot (Shrimp Boat), our favorite (Sam’s Burger-Deli) and one of the region’s top dining destination, Appalachian Grill.

How do you like your steak? Do you like it well-done, or do you prefer a steak that looks like it could still be mooing? Whatever your answer is, you can enjoy a perfectly cooked steak at this unique steakhouse in Sacramento. That’s because, at Arthur Henry’s Supper Club, you’ll actually grill your own steak. […] The post Grill Your Own Steak At Arthur Henry’s Supper Club In Northern California For A Unique Dining Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO