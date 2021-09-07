Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome Braves start final roadie of 2021 in Asheville tonight; Atlanta hosts Nationals; new contract for Charlie Morton. High school updates. Community sports.

Carter Kieboom got the glory and the Gatorade bath following Monday’s walk-off winner against the New York Mets in the nation’s capital. Andrew Stevenson played a big role in Washington’s win too, however, stepping in after leadoff and one-out walks from reliever Edwin Díaz and hitting an 0-2 slider down and in through the right side of the infield that tied it before Kieboom won it with a grounder back up the middle with runners on the corners.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO