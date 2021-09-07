Heritage First Headlines. Pandemic Life — where to dine outdoors, including a new/old spot. Vintage vinyl shop coming to downtown Rome. Armuchee family farm moves from strawberries to Plan P — pumpkins. COVID updates. Cooler mornings Friday.
Pandemic Life: Looking for some outdoor dining options? Here is a newcomer at a familiar spot (Shrimp Boat), our favorite (Sam’s Burger-Deli) and one of the region’s top dining destination, Appalachian Grill. Shorter’s Ryan Dupree among those to be remembered at noon today with moment of silence for Alabama’s COVID...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0