Rome, GA

Heritage First Headlines. Pandemic Life — where to dine outdoors, including a new/old spot. Vintage vinyl shop coming to downtown Rome. Armuchee family farm moves from strawberries to Plan P — pumpkins. COVID updates. Cooler mornings Friday.

Pandemic Life: Looking for some outdoor dining options? Here is a newcomer at a familiar spot (Shrimp Boat), our favorite (Sam’s Burger-Deli) and one of the region’s top dining destination, Appalachian Grill. Shorter’s Ryan Dupree among those to be remembered at noon today with moment of silence for Alabama’s COVID...

The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

