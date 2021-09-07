Business: Capitoline Records due by midmonth in downtown Rome, featuring ‘vintage vinyl, vintage vibes.’ Lazy Creek Farms just about ready for pumpkins, corn maze, ‘Caramel Apple Spice.’
Downtown Rome is getting another “back when” business. Capitoline Records is on the way to 5 E. Fourth Ave., the former home of Ransom Floral Co. across from Jefferson’s and the yellow brick courthouse. The theme? “Local record store fostering local art and music. Vintage vinyl, vintage vibes.”. Current plans...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0