CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gordon, GA

20 deaths over the holiday weekend including 18 COVID (4 in Floyd and Bartow; 6 in Gordon). 203 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond on Tuesday. 1,064 new cases here. Cedartown City Hall closed to public because of virus exposure.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrutal toll from holiday weekend: The first county-by-county reports since Friday were as bad as fear: 18 COVID deaths, 2 additional ‘probable’ deaths. 4 deaths each in Floyd and Bartow; 6 in Gordon; 3 in Polk; and 1 in Chattooga. Probable eaths in Bartow, Polk. Region report: 750 virus deaths,...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartow, GA
City
Gordon, GA
Local
Georgia Health
City
Ringgold, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Coosa, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Cedartown, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Georgia#Covid#Chattooga#Advent Health Gordon
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy