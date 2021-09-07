1 charged after man found dead in bullet-riddled car on Archgrounds
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One suspect is facing charges in connection to the death of a man found inside a bullet-riddled car on the grounds of The Gateway Arch. News 4 crews spotted a blue Dodge Charger with bullet holes in the windshield crashed on steps near the Eads Bridge just before midnight Monday. According to police, 29-year-old Brandon Scott was shot multiple times in the 300 block of Washington Avenue.www.kmov.com
