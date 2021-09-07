CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

1 charged after man found dead in bullet-riddled car on Archgrounds

By Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
KMOV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One suspect is facing charges in connection to the death of a man found inside a bullet-riddled car on the grounds of The Gateway Arch. News 4 crews spotted a blue Dodge Charger with bullet holes in the windshield crashed on steps near the Eads Bridge just before midnight Monday. According to police, 29-year-old Brandon Scott was shot multiple times in the 300 block of Washington Avenue.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

SpaceX makes history with first all-civilian spaceflight

SpaceX has made history. Again. The spaceflight company founded by the billionaire Elon Musk launched four private passengers into orbit Wednesday on the first mission to space with an all-civilian crew. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old geoscientist, Chris Sembroski, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Florissant, MO
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy