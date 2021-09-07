CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merkel seeks to boost party before election, rebukes deputy

By GEIR MOULSON
Republic
 8 days ago

BERLIN — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel painted a rosy picture of her government’s record on Tuesday and assailed the possibility of a future left-wing administration, seeking to boost her struggling party’s candidate as she addressed what is expected to be the German parliament’s last session before the Sept. 26 election.

www.therepublic.com

