The rumors have never stopped surrounding Ben Simmons, but the latest is that the Sixers expect that Simmons won’t sit out this season after all. The Sixers were given an ultimatum and put in a terrible position by both Ben Simmons and his agent Rich Paul. Report after report came out that Simmons not only demanded a trade but that he would even sit out of training camp and the regular season if need be. That was until Tom Moore reported that the Sixers are expecting Simmons to play this season.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO