Stocks are drifting lower in the early going on Wall Street Wednesday, though a sharp turn higher in energy prices is pushing energy companies to solid gains. The S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1%, and the the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.1%. Major casino operators were falling on concerns that their operations in Macau could be affected by a broad regulatory crackdown in China. Wynn Resorts fell 9.4% and Las Vegas Sands gave up 5.1%. Microsoft rose 1.2% after announcing a dividend increase and a new stock buyback program. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.29%.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO